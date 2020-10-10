SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Gap Up to $30.63

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.63, but opened at $32.85. SkyWest shares last traded at $32.85, with a volume of 5 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 197.3% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,410,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,015,000 after purchasing an additional 936,219 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 33.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,240,000 after purchasing an additional 550,347 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 139.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 504,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 294,149 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 78.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,737,000 after acquiring an additional 236,571 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the second quarter worth about $6,556,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

