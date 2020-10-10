LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Shares Gap Up to $0.63

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.63, but opened at $0.67. LM Funding America shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 304 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of LM Funding America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 16.53, a quick ratio of 16.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.49% of LM Funding America as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

