LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Shares Gap Up to $0.63

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.63, but opened at $0.67. LM Funding America shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 304 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of LM Funding America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 16.53, a quick ratio of 16.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)
LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.
