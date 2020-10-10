FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $2.16

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.40. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 402,459 shares.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $758.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.20.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 56.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

