Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Shares Gap Up to $83.30

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $83.30, but opened at $95.00. Talktalk Telecom Group shares last traded at $99.35, with a volume of 25,055,306 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 71 ($0.93) to GBX 66 ($0.86) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective (down previously from GBX 87 ($1.14)) on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 103.25 ($1.35).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $953.12 million and a PE ratio of 7.46.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services for residential, retail, and business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system.

