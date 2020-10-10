Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $9.00

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $10.00. Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 29,085 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.02.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

