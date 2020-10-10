Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Up to $28.22

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.22, but opened at $30.38. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 1 shares.

MCRB has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 227.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

