AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Gap Up to $0.37

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.42. AEterna Zentaris shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 4,732 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $20.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.59.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AEterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 857,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.65% of AEterna Zentaris worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

