AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Gap Up to $0.37

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.42. AEterna Zentaris shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 4,732 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $20.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.59.
AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
AEterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.
