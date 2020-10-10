Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.43. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 1,800 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $27.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 13,144.62% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advaxis by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 200,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 847,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 234,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

