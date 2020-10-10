Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.43. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 1,800 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $27.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.
Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 13,144.62% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%.
About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)
Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.
