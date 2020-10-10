Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Shares Gap Up to $2.08

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $2.52. Ion Geophysical shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 11,122 shares trading hands.

IO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ion Geophysical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Get Ion Geophysical alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.98.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ion Geophysical Corp will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ion Geophysical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ion Geophysical by 12.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ion Geophysical by 189.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 30,371 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ion Geophysical during the second quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ion Geophysical during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.