Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Shares Gap Up to $3.33

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.33, but opened at $5.75. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 152,890 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $104.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.77 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.05%. Analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

