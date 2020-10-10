Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) (LON:XSG) Shares Gap Up to $1.52

Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) (LON:XSG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.70. Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 234,373 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $29.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.24.

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based technologies to reinvent water in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies in cleaning specialist personal protective equipment.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.