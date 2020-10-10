DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

Shares of DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $3.28. DPW shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 305,207 shares.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter.

About DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

