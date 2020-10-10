Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Enservco Co. (NYSE:ENSV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.18. Enservco shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 31,569 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $11.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.03.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter.

Enservco Company Profile (NYSE:ENSV)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Production Services and Completion Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

