DPW (NYSE:DPW) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $3.28. DPW shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 305,317 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DPW (NYSE:DPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. DPW had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 322.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter.

DPW Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

