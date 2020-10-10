Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Up to $1.00

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $1.18. Uxin shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 35,785 shares changing hands.

UXIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Uxin alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.63.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Uxin had a negative net margin of 325.79% and a negative return on equity of 884.77%. The business had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uxin by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.