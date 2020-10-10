Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Up to $1.00

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $1.18. Uxin shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 35,785 shares changing hands.
UXIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uxin by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.74% of the company’s stock.
Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)
Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.
