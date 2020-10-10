DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Gap Up to $1.75

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.97. DURECT shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 18 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRRX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DURECT in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DURECT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $379.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.80.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

