LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Gap Up to $1.54

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.68. LSB Industries shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSB Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $64.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.06.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.40. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $105.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,490 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

