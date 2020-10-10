Square (NYSE:SQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $184.40

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $184.40 and last traded at $183.83, with a volume of 4442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Square from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 302.06 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.24.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $2,832,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.92, for a total transaction of $723,598.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,841,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 479,905 shares of company stock valued at $72,283,828. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

