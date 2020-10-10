AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Gap Up to $0.84

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $1.38. AgeX Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 1,997,905 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $96.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.09.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 625.09% and a negative return on equity of 932.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AgeX Therapeutics by 630.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38,383 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in AgeX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AgeX Therapeutics by 8,238.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 151,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AgeX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues.

