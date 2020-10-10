AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Gap Up to $0.84

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $1.38. AgeX Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 1,997,905 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $96.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.09.
AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 625.09% and a negative return on equity of 932.89%.
AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:AGE)
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues.
