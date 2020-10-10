BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Hits New 52-Week High at $173.00

Shares of BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 173 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.26), with a volume of 231309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.50 ($2.23).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 160.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.84.

In related news, insider Josephine Dixon purchased 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £3,804.80 ($4,971.65).

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

