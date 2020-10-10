Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Gap Up to $2.14

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.48. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 2,369 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.99.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.
Sphere 3D Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANY)
Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.