Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Gap Up to $2.14

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.48. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 2,369 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.99.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sphere 3D stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.19% of Sphere 3D worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

