Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.00

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $45.80, with a volume of 25 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.88.
In related news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $113,743.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $3,606,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,802.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,171 shares of company stock worth $7,269,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Century Communities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Century Communities by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 85,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Century Communities by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 160,239 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
