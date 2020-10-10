Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.00

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $45.80, with a volume of 25 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.88.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $113,743.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $3,606,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,802.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,171 shares of company stock worth $7,269,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Century Communities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Century Communities by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 85,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Century Communities by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 160,239 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

