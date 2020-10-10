ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sets New 12-Month High at $509.99

Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $509.99 and last traded at $505.99, with a volume of 44 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $500.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,278.43. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,304.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $663,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at $11,210,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,186 shares of company stock worth $33,155,448 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,153,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,890 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,798,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 418,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,705,000 after acquiring an additional 288,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ServiceNow by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 496,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,138,000 after acquiring an additional 283,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

