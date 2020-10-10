M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.99

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 13 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDC. Bank of America raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BofA Securities raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.74 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 29,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $1,310,810.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,782.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,363,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,355,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 864,771 shares of company stock valued at $38,604,311. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 163.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,141 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 387.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 78,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 13.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after purchasing an additional 117,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

