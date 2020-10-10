QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $124.90

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $124.90 and last traded at $124.55, with a volume of 798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.03.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,321 shares of company stock valued at $23,191,042. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 35.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

