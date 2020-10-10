Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $255.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROKU. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Roku in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.48.

Shares of ROKU opened at $223.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.28 and its 200 day moving average is $134.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of -194.74 and a beta of 1.85. Roku has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $228.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $356.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.17 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $6,903,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,997 shares of company stock valued at $71,651,479. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $3,305,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

