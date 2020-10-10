Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) versus First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Financial Survey

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) and Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First American Financial and Argo Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First American Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80 Argo Group International 0 0 1 0 3.00

First American Financial currently has a consensus target price of $59.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.30%. Argo Group International has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.29%. Given First American Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First American Financial is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Dividends

First American Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Argo Group International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First American Financial pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Argo Group International pays out -137.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First American Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Argo Group International has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Argo Group International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares First American Financial and Argo Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First American Financial 10.05% 14.27% 5.31% Argo Group International -8.23% -4.61% -0.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First American Financial and Argo Group International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First American Financial $6.20 billion 0.95 $707.41 million $5.76 9.16 Argo Group International $1.97 billion 0.65 -$8.40 million ($0.90) -40.93

First American Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Group International. Argo Group International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First American Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.4% of First American Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Argo Group International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of First American Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Argo Group International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

First American Financial has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Group International has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First American Financial beats Argo Group International on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services. This segment also provides closing and/or escrow services; products and services involving the use of real property related data to mitigate risk or otherwise facilitate real estate transactions; and appraisals and other valuation-related products and services, lien release and document custodial services, warehouse lending services, default-related products and services, and title evidence services, as well as banking, trust, and wealth management services. In addition, it accommodates tax-deferred exchanges of real estate; and maintains, manages, and provides access to title plant records and images. This segment offers its products through a network of direct operations and agents in 49 states and in the District of Columbia, as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Korea, and internationally. The Specialty Insurance segment provides property and casualty insurance comprising coverage to residential homeowners and renters for liability losses and typical hazards, such as fire, theft, vandalism, and other types of property damage. It also offers residential service contracts that cover residential systems, such as heating and air conditioning systems, and appliances against failures that occur as the result of normal usage during the coverage period; and auto insurance products. This segment markets its property and casualty insurance products through direct distribution channels, including marketing through its existing closing-service activities, as well as through a network of independent brokers. First American Financial Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; property catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess insurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. This segment distributes its products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

