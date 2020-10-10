Contrasting Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) and Biocorrx (NASDAQ:BICX)

Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Biocorrx and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocorrx 0 0 0 0 N/A Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biocorrx and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocorrx $240,000.00 44.91 -$6.04 million N/A N/A Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group $124.83 million 1.01 $19.72 million ($1.42) -3.76

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has higher revenue and earnings than Biocorrx.

Profitability

This table compares Biocorrx and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocorrx -2,233.21% N/A -98.86% Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group -11.63% -3.06% -1.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Biocorrx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group beats Biocorrx on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biocorrx

BioCorRx, Inc. engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. It also engages in the research and development of sustained release naltrexone products for the treatment of addiction and other possible disorders. The company was founded by Neil Terrence Muller and George O’Neill on January 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Anaheim, CA.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments. The company also provides general healthcare and other aesthetic medical services, such as internal medicine, urology, gynecology, and obstetrics treatment services, as well as dentistry, dermatology, and hair loss treatment services. It operates 25 treatment centers in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

