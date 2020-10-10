Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) vs. Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Head to Head Comparison

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Soliton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Soliton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Soliton and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton N/A -89.57% -78.11% Co-Diagnostics 31.42% 56.17% 51.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Soliton and Co-Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton 0 0 3 0 3.00 Co-Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Soliton currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 102.76%. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.45%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Soliton.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soliton and Co-Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton N/A N/A -$13.75 million ($1.00) -8.22 Co-Diagnostics $220,000.00 1,840.71 -$6.20 million ($0.36) -40.06

Co-Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Soliton. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soliton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats Soliton on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc., an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

