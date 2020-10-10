Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 20,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $5,015,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,910 shares in the company, valued at $29,820,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, October 2nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,498 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.66, for a total value of $1,235,180.68.

On Friday, September 25th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $2,327,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.28, for a total value of $4,305,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $259.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $262.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 69.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 201.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MongoDB from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.14.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

