Insider Selling: Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,918,498.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dell stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. Dell Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Dell’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group upgraded Dell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Dell from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dell in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dell from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dell by 154.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 746.0% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 42.1% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dell during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 258.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

