Insider Selling: Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,918,498.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dell stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. Dell Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79.
Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Dell’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dell by 154.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 746.0% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 42.1% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dell during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 258.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.
About Dell
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.