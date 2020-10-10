Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) Director Sells $7,001,219.50 in Stock

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) Director General L.P. Standard sold 274,450 shares of Twin River Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $7,001,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TRWH stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $753.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.26. Twin River Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $28.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRWH. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 1,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRWH shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Twin River Worldwide

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages the Twin River Casino and Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; the Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; the Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and the Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

