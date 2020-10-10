FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.91.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $131.26 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.06 and its 200-day moving average is $129.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 240,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,355,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $966,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

