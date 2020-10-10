NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Hits New 52-Week High at $299.95

Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $299.95 and last traded at $299.79, with a volume of 46 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $297.12.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $286.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.69.

The company has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NextEra Energy’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 26th.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,042,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,639 shares of company stock worth $17,875,120. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

