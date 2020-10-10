Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,976.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,976 ($38.89) and last traded at GBX 2,970 ($38.81), with a volume of 233740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,915 ($38.09).

A number of research firms have issued reports on AHT. Barclays increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,790 ($36.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 3,390 ($44.30) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,559.29 ($33.44).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion and a PE ratio of 20.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,765.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,434.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.02.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.