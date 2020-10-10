Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $13,200.00

Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as £132 ($172.48) and last traded at £129.20 ($168.82), with a volume of 60731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £126.55 ($165.36).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLTR. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £100 ($130.67) to £105 ($137.20) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,500 ($124.13) to £143.50 ($187.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 9,275 ($121.19).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £121.02 and its 200-day moving average price is £106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.00.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.