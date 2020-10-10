Head-To-Head Review: Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) and Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT)

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) and Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Newell Brands has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Molding Technologies has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Newell Brands and Core Molding Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newell Brands -46.92% 9.55% 3.81% Core Molding Technologies -2.54% -1.42% -0.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Newell Brands and Core Molding Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newell Brands $14.74 billion 0.52 $2.75 billion $2.75 6.55 Core Molding Technologies $284.29 million 0.27 -$15.22 million N/A N/A

Newell Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Core Molding Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Newell Brands and Core Molding Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newell Brands 2 5 1 0 1.88 Core Molding Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newell Brands currently has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential downside of 13.01%. Given Newell Brands’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Newell Brands is more favorable than Core Molding Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Newell Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Core Molding Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Newell Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Core Molding Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Newell Brands beats Core Molding Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr. Coffee, NUK, Oster, Rubbermaid, Sistema, Sunbeam, Tigex, WoodWick, and Yankee Candle brands. Its Learn segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; and fine writing instruments, labeling solutions, and custom commemorative jewelry and academic regalia primarily under Dymo, Elmer's, Expo, Jostens, Mr. Sketch, Paper Mate, Parker, Prismacolor, Sharpie, Waterman, and X-Acto brands. The company's Work segment offers cleaning and refuse products; hygiene systems; material handling solutions; consumer and commercial totes; and commercial food service and premium tableware products primarily under Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, and Waddington brands. Its Play segment offers products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities primarily under Berkley, Coleman, Contigo, Ex Officio, Marmot, Rawlings, and Shakespeare brands. The company's Other segment offers plastic products, including closures, contact lens packaging, medical disposables, plastic cutlery and rigid packaging, beauty products, vacuum cleaning systems, and gaming products primarily under Jarden Plastic Solutions, Jarden Applied Materials, Jarden Zinc Products, Goody, Bicycle, and Rainbow brands. Newell Brands Inc. was formerly known as Newell Rubbermaid Inc. and changed its name to Newell Brands Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology. It serves various markets, including medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Core Materials Corporation and changed its name to Core Molding Technologies, Inc. in August 2002. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

