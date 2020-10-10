Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) and The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE: NAK) is one of 67 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Northern Dynasty Minerals to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Northern Dynasty Minerals has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Dynasty Minerals’ rivals have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.6% of Northern Dynasty Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Dynasty Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors 729 2802 2594 93 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 15.82%. Given Northern Dynasty Minerals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northern Dynasty Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A -$52.14 million -8.43 Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors $1.34 billion $123.69 million 14.90

Northern Dynasty Minerals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Northern Dynasty Minerals. Northern Dynasty Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A -42.38% -38.05% Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Summary

Northern Dynasty Minerals rivals beat Northern Dynasty Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

