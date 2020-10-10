Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WERN. Barclays upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.69.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

