Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $15,124,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $95,386,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,431.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 325,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 304,506 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $15,821,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 322,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,989,000 after purchasing an additional 211,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.64.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $930,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $113.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $116.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

