Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $220.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $222.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

