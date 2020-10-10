Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 2,765 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,837,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

