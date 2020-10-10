Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 91,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,061,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,956,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64,856 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period.

BSCP stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

