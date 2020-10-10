Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Invests $212,000 in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Dunkin' Brands Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Dunkin' Brands Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 50,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dunkin' Brands Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dunkin' Brands Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Dunkin' Brands Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $84.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.68. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $85.55.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Dunkin' Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DNKN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities raised their price target on Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Dunkin' Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Dunkin' Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dunkin' Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

In related news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

