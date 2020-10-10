Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,059 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Altria Group by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

Altria Group stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of -78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

