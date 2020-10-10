Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $109.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,344,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after purchasing an additional 82,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 2,035 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swift Run Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

