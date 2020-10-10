Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

NYSE ASB opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $448.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,873. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Associated Banc by 12.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Associated Banc by 15.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

