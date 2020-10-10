Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $275.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANET. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.19.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET opened at $227.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.59. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $267.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total transaction of $1,773,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total transaction of $413,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,619.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,653 shares of company stock valued at $16,508,768. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.