Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

NYSE BEP opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.06. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth about $231,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

