Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) to Equal Weight

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $63.73 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $65.30.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc.
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc.
Microchip Technology Inc. Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC
Microchip Technology Inc. Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Dollar General Corp.
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Dollar General Corp.
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 2,765 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc.
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 2,765 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc.
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Invests $212,000 in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Invests $212,000 in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report