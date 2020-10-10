Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) to Equal Weight

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $63.73 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $65.30.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.