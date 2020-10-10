Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) to Equal Weight

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $63.73 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $65.30.
About Brookfield Renewable
